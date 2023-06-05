Autumn Life provides funeral services for those without pastor, church

Reverend Jerry Amstutz, executive director of Autumn Life, discussed ways to cope with loss and grieving.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Autumn Life is an organization for those who need funeral services and do not have a pastor or church at the time of the loss.

“Our loved ones would understand grief but grief is way different than stuck,” Amstutz explained. “Because when we get stuck we hide, we withdraw, and those things aren’t helpful for anybody.”

For more information about Autumn Life, visit their website.

