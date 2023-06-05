Bucky on Parade retrospective returns to Madison for limited time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been five years since artisanal-hand crafted Bucky statues paraded around the capital city. And on that same wavelength of excitement, UW-Madison is celebrating 175 years as an institution.

To mark the occasion, Buckys are back. Destination Madison has brought back twenty-nine of the original 85 iconic mascot statues, standing six-feet-tall, to the greater Madison landscape for a special digital anniversary.

“Back to the streets so people can get out and see them again,” exclaimed Kate Dale, VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy with Destination Madison. “We have a digital passport people can download on their phones and go through and if you see 25 of them you can win a prize.”

On the new digital, mobile-friendly pass, find some of your favorite Buckys, check-in on your phone, and win an exclusive Bucky On Parade 5th Anniversary sticker.

“It was one of those projects not only loved by locals but visitors, we had visitors from all over the country, definitely the region coming to find all 85 of those statues during that summer,” said Dale. “So we are excited for people to experience it again or people who didn’t live here or weren’t born to come out and see all of the 25+ that are out there.”

The retrospective Bucky On Parade will be available through Sept. 15.

In 2018 Bucky on Parade made its debut featuring 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues throughout Madison and Dane County. Local and regional artists transformed these Bucky statues into unique works of art.

