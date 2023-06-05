Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Fiserv Forum on October 8

(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the top comedic voices of his generation, achieving success on TV and film as well as on stage, Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is coming to Fiserv Forum on October 8.

Presales will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. General on-sale starts Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at FiservForum.com. For more information, visit BillBurr.com/Tour.

Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

In upcoming roles, Bill will voice a starring role in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film, Leo, premiering November 22. Miramax and Bill’s All Things Comedy are producing the film, Old Dads, which Bill co-wrote, directed, and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

In 2022, Bill premiered the Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, which was shot in Oct. 2021 at the legendary venue. He also hosted the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.

Bill was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, and nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, which is free to stream online. His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 10, 2020; made a guest appearance as Coach Bobson in episode seven of the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs; stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island; and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Bill was also seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy; and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.

This event will be a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

For more information, visit Bill’s website and follow Bill on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot

Latest News

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA...
Adrian Griffin hired as Milwaukee Bucks head coach
Reverend Jerry Amstutz, executive director of Autumn Life, discussed ways to cope with loss and...
Autumn Life provides funeral services for those without pastor, church
Glendale to host Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
Firefighters from at least five Dane Co. departments responded early Monday afternoon after a...
Multiple fire departments respond to Black Earth blaze