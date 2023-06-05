DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties

Rib Mountain skycam on June 5, 2023
Rib Mountain skycam on June 5, 2023(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory until Tuesday at midnight for many counties in the state.

The counties affected include: Adams, Barron, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

The alert was issued due to smoke from wildfire in Quebec.

The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the advisory area.

In general, the lowest PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis/St Paul to Ironwood, Michigan line and north of a Dubuque, Iowa to Green Bay line.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot

Latest News

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA...
Adrian Griffin hired as Milwaukee Bucks head coach
Reverend Jerry Amstutz, executive director of Autumn Life, discussed ways to cope with loss and...
Autumn Life provides funeral services for those without pastor, church
Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Fiserv Forum on October 8
Glendale to host Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
Firefighters from at least five Dane Co. departments responded early Monday afternoon after a...
Multiple fire departments respond to Black Earth blaze