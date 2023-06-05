Glendale to host Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin beer enthusiasts now have another celebration to add to their calendars this summer.

The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival is set to take place in the Milwaukee area this June. The Wisconsin Brewers Guild is hosting the festival in partnership with BAYSHORE and Welcome to Glendale.

Beer enthusiasts can take advantage of tastings from over 50 Wisconsin breweries and area restaurants. The event will also have food trucks and live music, including Joe 2.0 and V Funk.

All of the festival’s proceeds will help the Wisconsin Brewers Guild preserve the state’s independent craft brewing industry. According to officials, the state’s small, independent breweries provide thousands of jobs and have an annual impact of $2.4 million.

Tickets are now available to purchase on the Wisconsin Brewer’s Guild website. The festival is set to be held at 5800 N. Bayshore Dr. in Glendale on Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 5 p.m.

