Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from a Verona retention pond, the city’s police department reported.

According to the Verona Police Dept., its officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a body in the pond, in the 100 block of Cross Country Road. The city’s fire department, Fitch-Rona paramedics and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office were also called to the scene.

Investigators believe the woman, whose name was not released, was alone at the time, and that her death was an isolated incident. They said there is no threat to the public.

Her death remains under investigation.

