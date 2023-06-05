Multiple fire departments respond to Black Earth blaze

At least five fire departments responded to a Black Earth fire on Monday, June 5, 2023.
At least five fire departments responded to a Black Earth fire on Monday, June 5, 2023.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) – Firefighters from at least five Dane Co. departments responded early Monday afternoon after a fire erupted in Black Earth, authorities confirmed.

According to Dane Co. dispatch, the box alarm fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. along Eissfeldt Road, just off Sutcliffe Road.

In addition to Black Earth firefighters, crews from Cross Plains, Mazomanie, Middleton, and Mount Horeb are among those called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

