New bus routes connecting Sun Prairie to Madison launch Sunday

With changes beginning Sunday, new bus routes will further connect Sun Prairie with Madison.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In the mayor’s words, what’s coming to Sun Prairie is both “revolutionary and evolutionary.”

“This bus service will have the effect of making the county smaller. It will be easier to get around,” Mayor Paul Esser said.

With changes beginning Sunday, new bus routes will further connect Sun Prairie with Madison. While some business owners on Sun Prairie’s Main St. are already talking about the potential of increased foot traffic, others said they did not know about the incoming bus stops.

As Sun Prairie officials plan to install bus stop signs this week, community leaders like Melody Riedel say there needs to be more opportunities for education among would-be bus riders, including older adults.

“Change is difficult for older adults in the community, and this is a big change because they’re used to having somebody coming right to their door to pick them up to take them to their medical appointment or to the grocery store,” she said.

At the same time, Riedel says buses have the potential to serve many older adults, who often don’t drive but still need to travel.

“That’s a lot of their world-- is to get to their doctor’s appointments and dentists and eye doctors and all of those things mostly in Madison,” she said.

Route A, one of three new bus routes affecting Sun Prairie, can shuttle commuters from the Sun Prairie Park and Ride to the area surrounding UW Health and Veterans Affairs hospitals.

Route A connects Sun Prairie to Madison's west side
Route A connects Sun Prairie to Madison's west side(Courtesy of City of Madison)

Passengers with disabilities who cannot take the Metro’s fixed routes can take the paratransit service.

A full description of the changes to Sun Prairie can be found here. Other details of the Metro transit redesign can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot

Latest News

Phase one of Dane County Regional Airport's $85 million expansion now complete
New bus routes connecting Sun Prairie to Madison launch Sunday
Firefighters from at least five Dane Co. departments responded early Monday afternoon after a...
Multiple fire departments respond to Black Earth blaze
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond