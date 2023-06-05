No injuries reported in early morning Madison structure fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Officials are investigating an early Monday morning fire that damaged a single-story home on the corner of Sundstrom St. and Sunny Meade Ln.

Smoke coming from the structure in the Capitol View Heights neighborhood was reported just after 6:30a.m. by a neighbor according to MFD.

Fire crews observed heavy smoke coming from all the eaves of the home’s roof line upon arrival. No occupants were found to be inside after two searches performed by MFD. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire and may be a total loss, according to MFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#BREAKING structure fire on the corner of Sundstrom & Sunny Meade. MPD says a neighbor reported smoking coming from the home just after 6:30am @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/ofWqHwXtAq — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) June 5, 2023

