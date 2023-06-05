No injuries reported in early morning Madison structure fire

The structure fire took place on the corner of Sundstrom Rd. and Sunny Meade Ln.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Officials are investigating an early Monday morning fire that damaged a single-story home on the corner of Sundstrom St. and Sunny Meade Ln.

Smoke coming from the structure in the Capitol View Heights neighborhood was reported just after 6:30a.m. by a neighbor according to MFD.

Fire crews observed heavy smoke coming from all the eaves of the home’s roof line upon arrival. No occupants were found to be inside after two searches performed by MFD. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire and may be a total loss, according to MFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

