Small Rain Chances

Improving Air Quality

Rainfall Is Needed

Pleasant Temperatures

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A backdoor cold front slides through the area tonight into Tuesday. This will push out the hazy and smoky conditions, for now, that have been leading to the poor air quality. It will also pop off some isolated showers and storms. While it won’t be for everyone, localized areas could see some beneficial rainfall. This will set the stage for a beautiful second half of the week with seasonable temperatures. The best chance of rain in a few weeks looks to arrive on Saturday with cooler conditions into next week.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with isolated showers. Lows into the lower 60s with a light northeasterly wind. Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Highs into the upper 70s with light northeasterly winds. Decreasing clouds Tuesday night with lows into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Nice conditions return starting Wednesday and should stick around through Friday. Mainly sunny skies with highs into the middle and upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 40s climbing into the lower 50s. Our next weathermaker will bring a good chance of storms on Saturday. Below normal temperatures possible behind that by early next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.