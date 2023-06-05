Small Rain Chances

Better Chance This Weekend
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Improving Air Quality
  • Rainfall Is Needed
  • Pleasant Temperatures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A backdoor cold front slides through the area tonight into Tuesday. This will push out the hazy and smoky conditions, for now, that have been leading to the poor air quality. It will also pop off some isolated showers and storms. While it won’t be for everyone, localized areas could see some beneficial rainfall. This will set the stage for a beautiful second half of the week with seasonable temperatures. The best chance of rain in a few weeks looks to arrive on Saturday with cooler conditions into next week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with isolated showers. Lows into the lower 60s with a light northeasterly wind. Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Highs into the upper 70s with light northeasterly winds. Decreasing clouds Tuesday night with lows into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Nice conditions return starting Wednesday and should stick around through Friday. Mainly sunny skies with highs into the middle and upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 40s climbing into the lower 50s. Our next weathermaker will bring a good chance of storms on Saturday. Below normal temperatures possible behind that by early next week.

