Still warm & hazy today

Cooler the rest of the week
More seasonable temperatures return by midweek.(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Lower air quality due to wildfire smoke
  • Temp falling back to 70s
  • Shot at rain by the end of the week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some wildfire smoke will be ushered out by a cold front today, but skies will remain hazy through the morning hours. We’ll see less of that haze by Tuesday but some smoke will still be filtering through the upper parts of the atmosphere. Air quality should remain mostly unaffected for the rest of this week.

What’s Coming Up...

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen today as a cold front approaches from the north. High pressure just to the south will drift away but will bring another dry day to the area. Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s for today, but cooler, more seasonal temperatures will move in for most of the remainder of the week. Rain chances will remain low through much of the week as well.

Looking Ahead...

There is a slight chance early today and chances again later Friday night and Saturday. By the second half of the weekend, the unsettled weather will move out. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday and in the middle 70s on Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny, warm, and hazy. High: 84. Wind: Bec. N 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Low: 61. Wind: E 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early. High: 78.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 77.

Air Quality Concerns
Warm & Dry Conditions Continue
Another very dry week ahead.
Warm and dry pattern continues
A cooldown is in sight!
A big change from last week when almost none of the state was under any drought threat, when...
Abnormally Dry For the Start Of June