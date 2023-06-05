TruStage workers press pause on strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Hundreds of workers in Madison headed back to work Monday morning after voting to end a strike that lasted a little more than two weeks. Employees at TruStage, which was previously known as CUNA Mutual Group, voted Friday to stand down this week, explaining that a tentative agreement with company executives on job security and remote work flexibility had been reached.

“I had voted to not extend the strike because I felt like the Company was finally starting to bargain in good faith, but we have our futures on the line,” Sr. Claims Professional Liz Kidder added.

The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) pointed out, however, the two sides are still at an impasse over several more issues. The union warned its approximately 450 members also approved another work stoppage, if necessary, within the next 30 days.

“Though we are suspending the strike, our membership has voted 92% to go back out on the picket line if TruStage stalls the bargaining again,” Chief Steward Joe Evica said in the statement announcing the vote. Evica credited the strike with bringing representatives from TruStage back to the bargaining table, saying they had refused to negotiate for four months.

According to OPEIU, the company and union representatives are set to sit back down again on Tuesday, June 6, and Friday, June 9.

A TruStage spokesperson countered that the company has bargained in good faith, and they are encouraged by the results of the past few weeks.

“Regardless of union activities, TruStage remains determined to reach an agreement that is fair, market competitive and meets the needs of our employees, customers and company,” Media and Reputation Consultant Barclay Pollak continued.

Pollak also noted that TruStage has maintained uninterrupted service for customers through the process.

In addition to the threat of another strike, OPEIU accused TruStage of unfair labor practices in filings with the National Labor Relations Board.

