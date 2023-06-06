A veteran who admitted to mosque bombing plot stops after turning hate into love

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Marine and Army veteran joins a Madison-based movement against hate, after seeing his own hatred reach its extremes.

“I grew in this hatred for, at that time, the common enemy, Muslims, Islam,” Richard McKinney told NBC15, reflecting on his 25 years in the military.

“I was so miserable in myself because things had gotten to me. There had been a lot of times where I was numb, and I think deep down inside, I didn’t like myself,” he said.

Richard McKinney is a former Marine and Army veteran. (Courtesy of Richard McKinney)

His career took him to Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s. Even after he survived a major blow by a bomb, he kept at his calling, or at least what he thought it was at the time. In the face of retirement, he remembered telling someone, “I’m not done killing Muslims.”

When he eventually came back home to Indiana, the hate materialized.

“I had come up with a plan to create my own IED, a homemade bomb,” he said, adding it was to destroy a local mosque, the Islamic Center of Muncie.

By 2009, the bomb was already built, McKinney said. He decided to go inside the mosque for the first time, under the guise of wanting to learn more about the religion.

“I was so nervous because here I am in the enemy’s lair, unarmed,” he said. “And there was a lot of ‘em.”

Secretly, he wanted to prove the people and their faith were evil. What he found instead was a community and a holy book that were far from it.

“I was embraced. They didn’t know me from from nothing, and I was embraced,” he said. While wrestling with the initial plan for violence, McKinney described weeks of reading the Quran, researching the religion and going back and forth from the mosque to talk with members.

“One of the real turning points was when I got to a point in the Quran where it said that to kill one human being is as if you killed all of humanity, but to save a human being is as if you saved all of humanity,” he said.

McKinney’s story has reached a wide audience, especially after the 2022 release of a documentary about his journey called “Stranger at the Gate”: A Veteran’s Return from the Brink of Terrorism. In late May, McKinney joined the honorary board for the nonprofit We Are Many-- United Against Hate.

“I thought it was a perfect match for what I’m trying to do and what I want to accomplish,” president and founder Masood Akhtar said. “People are not born to hate. They’re taught to hate. If they’re taught to hate, we can teach them how to love.”

The now-international movement seeks “equal protection for all, united against hate, bigotry and racism,” according to its website.

It took eight weeks, McKinney said, “to go from wanting to blow this place up to becoming one of the people in it.” He later went on to become the president of the same mosque he planned to attack. He now works in Yorktown, Indiana, as a life coach.

According to McKinney, someone turned him in leading to an FBI investigation of his home. Due to a lack of evidence, there were no criminal charges, he said.

