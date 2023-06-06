Beaver Dam police find missing child in 11 minutes with new initiative

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) – What began as a training session for Beaver Dam police officers on how to use new technology to find missing persons ended when the police department put that very same technology to use to locate a child who went missing that evening.

The Beaver Dam Police Department recounted on Facebook how they were able to find the child less than 15 minutes after the search began. In their post, the police department pointed out that, without the Project Lifesaver program, the child may have been left walking busy city streets for a while before being found.

The training the officers were taking on Monday included Project Lifesaver scenarios in which the police department would practice using the program’s devices to find missing people. The involved officers are certified by the Project Lifesaver International initiative as electronic search specialists, BPD noted.

Those pretend sessions took a back seat on Monday when worried parents called police around 5 p.m. saying their child rode off on a bicycle about 15 minutes earlier and had not been seen since, the police department explained. The parents had previously enrolled the child in Project Lifesaver, the post added.

The officers jumped into the search and used the transmitter in the bracelet to detect a strong signal and they tracked the child to downtown Beaver Dam. All of that took approximately 11 minutes, BPD indicated, and soon the parents and their child were reunited.

While this instance focused on a missing child, the Beaver Dam Police Department listed other individuals who could potentially benefit from a similar tracking device, including those who live with conditions like Alzheimer’s dementia, autism, and more. BPD will provide the devices for free to residents who live at home and have a condition that could lead to them wandering off. The device is worn around the participants wrist or ankle and can be tracked by police or fire departments.

More information is available by calling BPD’s Lt. Jeremiah Johnson at 920-887-4613, ext. 507; or by contacting him via email.

