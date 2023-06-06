Missing 11-year-old boy has been located

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Department have found an 11-year-old who went missing Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the police department posted onto its Facebook page that the child had gone missing in the preceding hour.

The original post said he had last been seen in the 700 block of Elm Street. An initial update indicated he may have latter been spotted near Shirland Ave. and could be on the city’s south side.

A final update confirmed he was located, but did not provide any more details.

