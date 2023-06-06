Bond reduced for suspect in Richland Co. campground death

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of reckless homicide after another man’s body was found at a Richland Co. campsite appeared in court Monday where his bond was adjusted.

David Harp, 61, is accused of second-degree reckless homicide for the death of a 54-year-old Pardeeville man found at Bunker Hill Campground. In Richland County court, Harp’s bond was decreased to $40,000. It was previously set at $250,000 on May 30.

According to court records, there are several conditions Harp would have to abide by if he posts bond. He would need to provide proof that he is leaving his home for work, he would not be allowed to possess any firearms and he would not be allowed to be at the Bunker Hill property.

Harp is set to appear in court again on July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation into the death of Corby Neef on May 25 after the he was found dead around 9:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials initially said there were “suspicious circumstances” involved in Neef’s death.

Several law enforcement agencies processed the scene and officials detained two persons of interest. Police arrested Harp and later booked him into the jail, while the second individual was released with no charges.

If convicted, Harp would face a maximum sentence of a $100,000 fine and/or prison for up to 25 years.

