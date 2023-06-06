Brewers activate Urías, option Brosseau, transfer Ruf to 60-day injured list

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, left, follows through on a swing as Seattle Mariners...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, left, follows through on a swing as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, right, looks on during the first inning of a spring training baseball game March 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Urías has been activated from the injured list, over two months after he hurt his hamstring on the opening day of the season. The Brewers activated Urías, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías has been activated from the injured list, more than two months after he strained his left hamstring on opening day.

The Brewers activated Urías on Monday while also announcing that first baseman Darin Ruf has a right patella fracture. The Brewers transferred Ruf from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Mike Brosseau to Triple-A Nashville.

Urías was back in the starting lineup and playing third base for the Brewers on Monday night at Cincinnati.

“He’s healthy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “He’s ready to go. Hopefully he can come back swinging the bat well.”

Urías batted .239 with a .335 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 119 games for the Brewers last season while playing third base, second base and shortstop.

Urías was the Brewers starting third baseman for their season-opening 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, but he got hurt in that game and hadn’t played since.

Ruf got injured Friday when he ran into a tarp while chasing a foul ball. Ruf was batting .192 with a .300 on-base percentage in 11 games since joining the Brewers

“It’s frustrating that we get kind of a long-term absence based on something like that,” Counsell said.

Brosseau was hitting .205 with a .256 on-base percentage, four homers and eight RBIs in 29 games with the Brewers.

