City of Madison raises Juneteenth flag, to raise Trans flag

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneteenth flag was raised outside Madison’s City County Building, and for the first time, the city will raise the Trans flag at the Madison Municipal Building.

At noon Tuesday, a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett gave remarks, and the Black National Anthem and the Buffalo Soldier’s Call were also played.

The Trans flag is set to be raised down the street at the Madison Municipal Building at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Mayor Rhodes-Conway and Alder Dina Nina are expected to attend the ceremony.

