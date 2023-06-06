Cooler & cloudier today

Few showers this morning

Mid/upper 70s next few days

Better chance for rain this weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is sweeping through the region early today. The front will keep some clouds around as well as a few scattered showers.

What’s Coming Up...

Highs will be a little cooler than they have been reaching the middle 70s. Canadian high pressure will then build in and bring plenty of sunshine through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. High temperatures will return to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

Looking Ahead...

A few scattered showers will return for the weekend as another cold front pushes through. The best chance for rain will be during the day Saturday, but a few scattered showers will be possible Friday night and Saturday night as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. High: 76. Wind: NE 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: E 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.