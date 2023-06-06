Driver dies after two UTVs collide in Marquette Co.

(Storyblocks)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MECAN Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A Montello man died following a crash with another UTV late last month just north of Puckaway Lake, the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

In a statement released Tuesday, the sheriff’s office explained the man, who was identified as Stanley Luszowiak, was driving one of the vehicles at the time of the May 27 crash. Luszowiak, 72, was driving along Co. Highway C, near Fox Ct., when it collided with another UTV that was headed to the same location.

The collision caused one of the vehicles to roll, the report continued. It did not indicate if that was the one Luszowiak had been driving.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and Luszowiak was flown to UW Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Luszowiak died on Monday, June 5, two weeks after the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the county Medical Examiner, along with the state Dept. of Natural Resources.

