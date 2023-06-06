Free summer concert series kicks off in Janesville Tuesday

Music at the Marv runs every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. June through August.
Music at the Marv runs every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. June through August.(Downtown Janesville Inc.)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The sweet sounds of summer, return to Courthouse Park in Janesville Tuesday.

Music at the Marv is a free concert series that runs every Tuesday evening through August.

Alongside flowing music, there will be food and drink vendors lining the Marvin W Roth Community Pavilion. All proceeds from beverage sales will go toward future community events hosted by Downtown Janesville, Inc.

You can see the full lineup below:

  • June 6 - The Britins
  • June 13 - The Mercynaries
  • June 20 - Gary the Band
  • June 27 - Blackthorn Folly
  • July 4 - Frank & Co. Band
  • July 11 - Cash Box Kings
  • July 18 - Grand Groove Hotel
  • July 25 - That 90′s Band
  • August 1 - Dem Horny Funkers
  • August 8 - Whiskey Belles
  • August 15 - The Jimmy’s
  • August 22 - Pink Houses
  • August 29 - Neeno Fredricks Project

