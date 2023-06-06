Free summer concert series kicks off in Janesville Tuesday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The sweet sounds of summer, return to Courthouse Park in Janesville Tuesday.

Music at the Marv is a free concert series that runs every Tuesday evening through August.

Alongside flowing music, there will be food and drink vendors lining the Marvin W Roth Community Pavilion. All proceeds from beverage sales will go toward future community events hosted by Downtown Janesville, Inc.

You can see the full lineup below:

June 6 - The Britins

June 13 - The Mercynaries

June 20 - Gary the Band

June 27 - Blackthorn Folly

July 4 - Frank & Co. Band

July 11 - Cash Box Kings

July 18 - Grand Groove Hotel

July 25 - That 90′s Band

August 1 - Dem Horny Funkers

August 8 - Whiskey Belles

August 15 - The Jimmy’s

August 22 - Pink Houses

August 29 - Neeno Fredricks Project

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.