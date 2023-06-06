Free summer concert series kicks off in Janesville Tuesday
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The sweet sounds of summer, return to Courthouse Park in Janesville Tuesday.
Music at the Marv is a free concert series that runs every Tuesday evening through August.
Alongside flowing music, there will be food and drink vendors lining the Marvin W Roth Community Pavilion. All proceeds from beverage sales will go toward future community events hosted by Downtown Janesville, Inc.
You can see the full lineup below:
- June 6 - The Britins
- June 13 - The Mercynaries
- June 20 - Gary the Band
- June 27 - Blackthorn Folly
- July 4 - Frank & Co. Band
- July 11 - Cash Box Kings
- July 18 - Grand Groove Hotel
- July 25 - That 90′s Band
- August 1 - Dem Horny Funkers
- August 8 - Whiskey Belles
- August 15 - The Jimmy’s
- August 22 - Pink Houses
- August 29 - Neeno Fredricks Project
