Janesville family escapes house fire without injuries

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville family is safe after a fire in their house started around midnight on Monday.

The City of Janesville Fire Department arrived to the 4100 block of Cobblestone Lane with reports that the back of the house was on fire. The family was inside when the fire started. When units got on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the house, and into the attic.

The first units on scene quickly got the fire under control. Three adults and one child were able to get out of the house safely and before firefighters got there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the damage is estimated around $110,000.

No one was hurt, and the City of Janesville Police Department, the Rock County Sheriff’s Department, Lakeside Fire- Rescue and Alliant Energy all assisted in the response.

