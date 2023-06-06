Madison Police Dept. launches Virtual Response Initiative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is working to make its staff more available to the community, announcing Tuesday a new virtual option for the public to contact police.

The Virtual Response Initiative will give community members who have a question or would like to report a crime the ability to see and speak with an officer. When someone calls the non-emergency number or 911, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes explained a Zoom link will be offered to the caller. This allows law enforcement to determine if an officer is needed on scene and to see what the individual is reporting.

Chief Barnes said the service can help those making a call feel more comfortable.

“I think the advantage is it’s more personal. I think we’ve learned through the COVID pandemic that we can establish relationships quickly by looking at Zoom,” Barnes said. “We can talk to people, makes us feel a little bit different, a lot of that uncomfortable-ness is gone.”

Chief Barnes said the line is currently only available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited duty officers. There will be one officer available to use the program at each of the six substations. He hopes to one day make it open for calls 24-7, through its own unit.

