Madison Police Dept. launches Virtual Response Initiative

Chief Barnes said the line is currently only available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is working to make its staff more available to the community, announcing Tuesday a new virtual option for the public to contact police.

The Virtual Response Initiative will give community members who have a question or would like to report a crime the ability to see and speak with an officer. When someone calls the non-emergency number or 911, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes explained a Zoom link will be offered to the caller. This allows law enforcement to determine if an officer is needed on scene and to see what the individual is reporting.

Chief Barnes said the service can help those making a call feel more comfortable.

“I think the advantage is it’s more personal. I think we’ve learned through the COVID pandemic that we can establish relationships quickly by looking at Zoom,” Barnes said. “We can talk to people, makes us feel a little bit different, a lot of that uncomfortable-ness is gone.”

Chief Barnes said the line is currently only available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited duty officers. There will be one officer available to use the program at each of the six substations. He hopes to one day make it open for calls 24-7, through its own unit.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

City of Madison raises Juneteenth flag, to raise Trans flag
Farm Tech Days in Baraboo meant to inspire future farmers
Farm Tech Days in Baraboo meant to inspire future farmers
Farm Tech Days in Baraboo meant to inspire future farmers
Richard McKinney is a former Marine and Army veteran.
A veteran who admitted to mosque bombing plot stops after turning hate into love
Driver dies after two UTVs collide in Marquette Co.