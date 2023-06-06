Middleton food pantry rebrands itself, emphasizing inclusivity

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A longtime food pantry in the Madison area is changing it’s name.

“WayForward Resources,” formally “Middleton Outreach Ministry,” re-branded to properly reflect the organization and its services.

WayForward Resources Executive Director Ellen Carlson said while the mission will stay the same, the name change is more inclusive for all the areas it serves.

“Food should be available to everybody and people shouldn’t have to struggle to figure out where they’re going to get their next meal. So, I always encourage people to come in, get the things that they need, and allow themselves to have that space to sort of figure out how to make their lives more stable,” Carlson said.

The organization was started in 1980 by members of local Middleton churches, and it transitioned to a community-based nonprofit in 2007.

