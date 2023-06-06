MPD: 3 homes hit by gunfire, one bullet lodged in person’s mattress

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person lying in bed had a bullet hit their mattress Tuesday morning amid shots being fired on Madison’s east side, police reported.

Police arrived around 11:45 a.m. to the 2800 block of Dahle St. for reports of gunfire. Witnesses told police that someone inside of a vehicle fired toward another vehicle.

Madison Police Department officers found over a dozen shell casings and noted three homes were hit by bullets. Two of the homes had people inside at the time.

The department indicated no arrests have been made and its Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the shots fired can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

