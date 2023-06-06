NTSB releases first report on crash that killed Reedsburg student

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) – A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) offers more insight into the moments before the Town of Excelsior crash that killed a middle school student while she was trying to board her school bus.

The federal agency confirmed the driver in the deadly wreck was 17 years old. The name of the driver has not been released either by NTSB or local authorities.

Much of the rest of the federal NTSB’s findings corresponds with what is already known about what led to Evelyn Gurney’s death. The report, though, did offer more specifics about what happened that morning.

Evelyn Gurney, 13, died on May 12, 2023, after she was struck by a pickup truck while trying to board her school bus.

Gurney, 13, was standing in a driveway on the westbound side of State Highway 23/33, near Northwoods Drive, around 7:20 a.m. on May 12 when the bus stopped to pick her up, NTSB’s report stated. The bus’s red and amber safety lights were flashing and its stop arm was extended when a Ford F-150 came up behind it, investigators found. The truck’s driver swerved to the right, clipped the corner of the bus, and went across the shoulder where it struck Gurney.

None of the Webb Middle School students on the bus nor its driver were hurt in the wreck. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

In the days after the crash, NTSB announced it would investigate what happened. Its focus will center around school bus route safety in general, NTSB’s Jennifer Gabris explained. She added they will also look into how drivers respond when approaching stopped buses and the technologies that could reduce the severity of crashes in the future.

The NTSB released this image showing what happened in the May 12, 2023, crash. (NTSB)

The agency expects its inquiry to last between one and two years. Anyone who saw the crash or has information relevant to the NTSB’s investigation is urged to reach out to the agency by email at witness@ntsb.gov.

At the time of the announcement, NTSB noted that there were 1,009 deadly school transportation-related wrecks between 2011 and 2020.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office has not released any update on its investigation, including whether the teenage driver will face charges, in recent weeks. NBC15 News reached out to Sheriff Chip Meister on Tuesday morning, prior to the NTSB report being released, about its investigation and will update this story with any new information.

The NTSB added that the Sheriff’s Office, the Reedsburg School District, the Sauk Co. Highway Dept. and the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation all participated in its inquiry.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.