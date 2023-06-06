Record-breaking tourism drives Wisconsin economic growth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Direct visitor spending in Dane County grew by 29% and became the main driver in the record-breaking economic impact the state saw in 2022, according to new data.

Hospitality and lodging saw the biggest percentage growth with a 54% increase and $321 million in spending. This meant nearly 400,000 new visitors in 2022 and $3.7 million per day being spent by visitors in Dane County, according to Destination Madison.

“The tourism industry is vital to our community’s health and quality of life,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We are thrilled to see that 2022 visitor spending brought notable economic growth, workforce growth, and tax base growth.”

“Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay the night so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact,” the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said.

Overnight visitors, on average, spend nearly three times as much as day trip visitors, according to the State of Wisconsin release. Although Downtown Madison saw the biggest growth in spending, all 72 counties experienced an increase in tourism impact.

“Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay the night so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact,” the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said.

The tourism industry in 2022 generated $23.7 billion in total economic impact, according to the State of Wisconsin economic impact data. The previous year’s record in the state was $22.2 billion.

Travel Wisconsin’s advertising campaigns reached 12 Midwestern markets and more than one billion impressions. The brand highlights Wisconsin as an all-seasons destination with a ‘welcoming nature’ and ‘celebratory spirit.’

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.