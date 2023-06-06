Rock Co. officials warn abandoned 911 calls impede emergency line use

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Accidental 911 calls are becoming more common which Rock County officials warn can distract dispatchers from authentic emergency calls.

The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Communications Center is urging the public to be aware of accidental phone dials or children playing with cell phones that could lead to accidental calls to emergency dispatchers.

Every time a 911 call is made, the dispatcher takes the call, attempts to identify the caller, and listens for background noise to determine if it is a real emergency, according to JPD. When dispatchers take time to determine if an abandoned call is a real emergency, it takes time away from true emergencies.

JPD states in the first four days of June, dispatchers have received 174 abandoned 911 calls.

