Rollover wreck blocks Monroe Co. highway

LITTLE FALLS Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A rollover crash blocked both lanes of a Monroe Co. highway and left the driver crawling to safety, the county Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

According to its statement, the Sparta man was heading north on State Highway 27 shortly before 8 a.m. when his Mazda5 went off the shoulder. Investigators determined he overcorrected, and the minivan rolled several times.

The Mazda ended up on its roof and sitting diagonal across both lanes of the highway, an image released by the Sheriff’s Office showed.

The driver was injured but did get out of the minivan on his own before emergency crews arrived and transported him to the hospital.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, the statement noted.

