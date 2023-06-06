Sunny Stretch Ahead

Spotty Shower Tonight

Plenty Of Sunshine

Weekend Storm Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain chances are moving out and a dry stretch of weather is returning. We didn’t seem much moisture, but a few people did pick up some beneficial rainfall. A beautiful stretch of weather sets up for the middle and second half of the week with sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures. Our best chance of widespread rain in weeks arrives for Saturday. No severe weather is expected, but periods of storms are. This should bring a nice soaking to most of the area. Questions remain into early next week if this system hangs around or pushes out.

What’s Coming Up...

An early shower tonight, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Lows into the middle 50s with an easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny Wednesday. Seasonable with highs into the middle 70s. A light northeasterly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night. Cooler with lows into the upper 40s. Sunny Thursday with highs into the middle 70s. Clear Thursday night and into the lower 50s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs back to around 80. Clouds return Friday night ahead of our next weathermaker with lows around 60.

Looking Ahead...

Showers and storms are likely Saturday and that will drop temperatures a couple of degrees. Rain chances continue Saturday night and into early Sunday before tapering down. Some clouds and raindrops could linger into early next week depending on how quickly this system departs the area.

