Town of Burke construction causes road closures

Construction
Construction(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction starting in the Town of Burke this week may impact the commute of some Dane County drivers.

Signs are in place to alert drivers that the area under construction is closed for thru traffic, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

The agency informed the public that construction started Monday from Reiner Road to its intersection with Burke Road. Officials provided a detour for motorists, encouraging them to use County Highway T to Bailey Road to Nelson Road to High Crossing Boulevard.

A second phase of construction is expected to start July 10. The sheriff’s office noted that portion of construction will occur on Reiner Road south of Burke Road. It provided a detour of Felland Road to Burke Road to High Crossing Boulevard.

