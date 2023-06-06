World War II soldier to be laid to rest after declared non-recoverable in 1951

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A WWII soldier who was reported missing in 1951 and not identified until last year, will be laid to rest next Monday in Union Grove.

Army Sgt. Thaddeus S. Matuszak was reported missing the night of Sept. 11, 1951 after his unit retreated across the river during a German military attack.

Due to the fighting and German presence near the river, the 31-year-old soldier was declared non-recoverable in 1951 after recovery efforts by the American Graves Registration Command failed to find his remains.

Matuszak was accounted for over 60 years later by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Sept. 7, 2022 after his remains were identified using circumstantial and DNA evidence.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Lorraine American Cemetery, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit their website. For more information about Sgt. Matuszak, click here.

