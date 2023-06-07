Madison marks Bike Week; here are the remaining events
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is celebrating its 26th annual Bike Week to encourage people to commute or exercise on two wheels.
On Wednesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway presented a mayoral proclamation, officially declaring this week ‘Bike Week’ in the City of Madison. She said Wisconsin’s capital city is continually recognized as being one of the most bike-friendly cities in the nation.
Rhodes-Conway also used the occasion to highlight the importance of bike safety, for both bicyclists and the drivers around them.
“Too often those serious injury crashes or fatal crashes involved bicyclists interacting with cars,” she continued. “That pain point and increasing safety for bicyclists is one of the primary purposes of Vision Zero, along with protecting pedestrians.”
Madison has 85 miles of bike paths and more than 157 miles of bike lanes. New construction is adding to that total, including along Atwood Ave. and Olbrich Park. The mayor also highlighted the new “pump track” at Aldo Leopald Park, which she says encourages a lot of children and teens to get out and play.
Madison Bikes Board Member Robbie Webber used the occasion to urge people of all ages to hop on a bicycle, no matter how fit they are. She pointed out that it’s not all about taking long rides either, pointing out that someone can hop on a bike to tote the kids or go pick up groceries.
“Madison is incredible for bicycling. People come here and they just can’t believe the number of people just tooling around. You don’t have to be young, or thin, or strong, or wearing spandex,” she added.
Schedule of events for the rest of the week:
More information on each event is available here.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Location
|Wednesday, June 7
|FairShare Bike Week Snack Shop
|7:30 a.m.
|Capital City Path @ S Paterson St
|Mayoral press Conference and Ride
|8:30 a.m.
|Monona Terrace Plaza @ E Wilson St
|Post Mayoral Ride: Coffee on the Square
|9:30 a.m.
|Wonderstate Coffee
|Ride for Joe (June)
|10 a.m.
|Fitchburg Senior Center
|Ciclismo Seguro
|1 p.m.
|Centro Hispano
|Budget Bicycle Center Commute Salute!
|3 p.m.
|Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
|Verona Farmer’s Market Bike Week Raffle
|3 p.m.
|Hometown Junction Park, Verona
|Pit Stop on the Cap City Trail
|4 p.m.
|Capital City Path at Amoth Ct
|Bikes, Brats and Brews 2023
|5:45 p.m.
|Stoneridge Estates Park (Sun Prairie)
|Thursday, June 8
|Middleton Commuter Station - Capital Brewery Bike Club
|6:30 a.m.
|Old Middleton Rd at Stonefield Rd, Middleton
|Free Mobile Bike Repair
|7 a.m.
|Short Stack Eatery
|Coffee and Bikes
|7 a.m.
|Lakeside Coffee House
|Commuter Trail Coffee and Donuts
|7 a.m.
|Badger State Trail at Sub-Zero Pkwy, Fitchburg
|How to Plan a Bicycle Route Free Class
|Noon
|University Bicycle Resource Center
|Mobile Bike Repair at Mercadito
|2 p.m.
|Centro Hispano
|FairShare Bike Week Snack Stop
|3 p.m.
|Capital City Path at S Paterson St
|Pop-Up Popsicle Stop
|3 p.m.
|Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
|Quarry Ridge Group MTB Ride
|3 p.m.
|Quarry Ridge Recreational Area
|Trek Madison Lake Loop Group Ride
|3 p.m.
|Delta Beer Lab
|Budget Bicycle Center Commute Salute!
|3 p.m.
|Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
|Free Bikes 4 Kidz Tailgate Party and Open House
|3 p.m.
|Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison
|Trek x Delta Special Release Beer Launch Party
|5 p.m.
|Delta Beer Lab
|Fetch the keg Hop Garden Ride
|5:30 p.m.
|Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
|Is This E-Bike for You?
|6:30 p.m.
|McKee Farms Park Shelter, Fitchburg
|Friday, June 9
|Middleton Commuter Station - One Community Bank and Middleton Chamber of Commerce
|6:30 a.m.
|Old Middleton Rd at Stonefield Rd, Middleton
|Revolution Cycles Commuter Pit-Stop
|7 a.m.
|Capital City Path at Ohio Ave (behind Revolution Cycles)
|Imagine a Better Path
|7 a.m.
|Capital City Path at Jackson St
|Coffee and Snacks on Military Ridge Trail
|7 a.m.
|Military Ridge Trail at Discovery Path
|Free Bike Repair
|8 a.m.
|Northstreet
|Budget Bicycle Center Commute Salute!
|3 p.m.
|Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
|Madison Bikes Bike Week Party at Brittingham Park
|4 p.m.
|Brittingham Park
|Saturday, June 10
|Families on Bikes
|9 a.m.
|Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd
|Glacial Drumlin Trail group ride and social meet up
|9 a.m.
|Glacial Drumlin Trailhead Parking Lot, Cottage Grove
|Bike Touring and Backpacking Talk and Bike Demo
|10 a.m.
|Freewheel Community Bike Shop
|Gears 4 Queers Ride and Social Meet
|6 p.m.
|Capital City Path at Machinery Row Bicycles
