Madison marks Bike Week; here are the remaining events

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is celebrating its 26th annual Bike Week to encourage people to commute or exercise on two wheels.

On Wednesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway presented a mayoral proclamation, officially declaring this week ‘Bike Week’ in the City of Madison. She said Wisconsin’s capital city is continually recognized as being one of the most bike-friendly cities in the nation.

Rhodes-Conway also used the occasion to highlight the importance of bike safety, for both bicyclists and the drivers around them.

“Too often those serious injury crashes or fatal crashes involved bicyclists interacting with cars,” she continued. “That pain point and increasing safety for bicyclists is one of the primary purposes of Vision Zero, along with protecting pedestrians.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway marks Bike Week, on June 7, 2023.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway marks Bike Week, on June 7, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

Madison has 85 miles of bike paths and more than 157 miles of bike lanes. New construction is adding to that total, including along Atwood Ave. and Olbrich Park. The mayor also highlighted the new “pump track” at Aldo Leopald Park, which she says encourages a lot of children and teens to get out and play.

Madison Bikes Board Member Robbie Webber used the occasion to urge people of all ages to hop on a bicycle, no matter how fit they are. She pointed out that it’s not all about taking long rides either, pointing out that someone can hop on a bike to tote the kids or go pick up groceries.

“Madison is incredible for bicycling. People come here and they just can’t believe the number of people just tooling around. You don’t have to be young, or thin, or strong, or wearing spandex,” she added.

Schedule of events for the rest of the week:

More information on each event is available here.

DateEventTimeLocation
Wednesday, June 7FairShare Bike Week Snack Shop7:30 a.m.Capital City Path @ S Paterson St
Mayoral press Conference and Ride8:30 a.m.Monona Terrace Plaza @ E Wilson St
Post Mayoral Ride: Coffee on the Square9:30 a.m.Wonderstate Coffee
Ride for Joe (June)10 a.m.Fitchburg Senior Center
Ciclismo Seguro1 p.m.Centro Hispano
Budget Bicycle Center Commute Salute!3 p.m.Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
Verona Farmer’s Market Bike Week Raffle3 p.m.Hometown Junction Park, Verona
Pit Stop on the Cap City Trail4 p.m.Capital City Path at Amoth Ct
Bikes, Brats and Brews 20235:45 p.m.Stoneridge Estates Park (Sun Prairie)
Thursday, June 8Middleton Commuter Station - Capital Brewery Bike Club6:30 a.m.Old Middleton Rd at Stonefield Rd, Middleton
Free Mobile Bike Repair7 a.m.Short Stack Eatery
Coffee and Bikes7 a.m.Lakeside Coffee House
Commuter Trail Coffee and Donuts7 a.m.Badger State Trail at Sub-Zero Pkwy, Fitchburg
How to Plan a Bicycle Route Free ClassNoonUniversity Bicycle Resource Center
Mobile Bike Repair at Mercadito2 p.m.Centro Hispano
FairShare Bike Week Snack Stop3 p.m.Capital City Path at S Paterson St
Pop-Up Popsicle Stop3 p.m.Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
Quarry Ridge Group MTB Ride3 p.m.Quarry Ridge Recreational Area
Trek Madison Lake Loop Group Ride3 p.m.Delta Beer Lab
Budget Bicycle Center Commute Salute!3 p.m.Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Tailgate Party and Open House3 p.m.Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison
Trek x Delta Special Release Beer Launch Party5 p.m.Delta Beer Lab
Fetch the keg Hop Garden Ride5:30 p.m.Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
Is This E-Bike for You?6:30 p.m.McKee Farms Park Shelter, Fitchburg
Friday, June 9Middleton Commuter Station - One Community Bank and Middleton Chamber of Commerce6:30 a.m.Old Middleton Rd at Stonefield Rd, Middleton
Revolution Cycles Commuter Pit-Stop7 a.m.Capital City Path at Ohio Ave (behind Revolution Cycles)
Imagine a Better Path7 a.m.Capital City Path at Jackson St
Coffee and Snacks on Military Ridge Trail7 a.m.Military Ridge Trail at Discovery Path
Free Bike Repair8 a.m.Northstreet
Budget Bicycle Center Commute Salute!3 p.m.Southwest Path at Crazylegs Plaza
Madison Bikes Bike Week Party at Brittingham Park4 p.m.Brittingham Park
Saturday, June 10Families on Bikes9 a.m.Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd
Glacial Drumlin Trail group ride and social meet up9 a.m.Glacial Drumlin Trailhead Parking Lot, Cottage Grove
Bike Touring and Backpacking Talk and Bike Demo10 a.m.Freewheel Community Bike Shop
Gears 4 Queers Ride and Social Meet6 p.m.Capital City Path at Machinery Row Bicycles

