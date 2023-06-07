Colectivo Coffee workers, management reach first Union agreement

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colectivo Coffee workers approved their first Union contract, officials announced Wednesday.

The new partnership, called Colectivo Collective, encompasses both Milwaukee and Madison workers represented by Local 494 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Chicago-area workers represented by IBEW Local 1220.

More than 95% of those who voted were in favor of the contract, according to Political Director of IBEW Local 494 Ryan Neibauer.

Colectivo Coffee workers unionized in August 2021, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that they negotiated their first collective bargaining agreement.

Hillary Laskonis, a Milwaukee-area Colectivo Coffee cafe worker and original member of the Volunteer Organizing Committee of the Colectivo Collective, explained that the contract ratification took three years and involved hundreds of workers.

“We could not have made it to this point without their bravery, the tireless work of the folks at the IBEW, as well as the vocal support of thousands of customers and members of the community,” Laskonis said. “I am beside myself with gratitude for all of them this week.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

A semi-tractor trailer hauling potatoes caught on fire Wednesday on I-39/90/94.
Semi-tractor trailer hauling potatoes catches fire on Columbia Co. highway
15 Flashbacks
15 Flashbacks: John Stofflet paddles Rock County’s Turtle Creek
UTV rider hospitalized after colliding with pickup truck in Grant Co.
Madison officials raise transgender flag over city for first time