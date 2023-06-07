Colectivo Coffee workers, management reach first Union agreement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colectivo Coffee workers approved their first Union contract, officials announced Wednesday.

The new partnership, called Colectivo Collective, encompasses both Milwaukee and Madison workers represented by Local 494 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Chicago-area workers represented by IBEW Local 1220.

More than 95% of those who voted were in favor of the contract, according to Political Director of IBEW Local 494 Ryan Neibauer.

Colectivo Coffee workers unionized in August 2021, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that they negotiated their first collective bargaining agreement.

Hillary Laskonis, a Milwaukee-area Colectivo Coffee cafe worker and original member of the Volunteer Organizing Committee of the Colectivo Collective, explained that the contract ratification took three years and involved hundreds of workers.

“We could not have made it to this point without their bravery, the tireless work of the folks at the IBEW, as well as the vocal support of thousands of customers and members of the community,” Laskonis said. “I am beside myself with gratitude for all of them this week.”

