Dane County leaders grieve loss of Latino community leader

Juan José López
Juan José López(Centro Hispano)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former director of Briarpatch Youth Services and a longtime figure in the Latino community passed away recently, Centro Hispano, a social service provider for Latinos in Dane County, announced Wednesday.

Juan José López passed away at 64, sources confirmed. He worked as a figure in the community to support youth at Briarpatch and at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, according to the Latino Academy.

López was originally from San Antonio, Texas. Down the road, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from UW-Madison, Latino Academy said.

In its post, Centro Hispano said that “Juan was a pillar. He was vocal, honest, and fierce when he spoke up.” It reflected on López’ many contributions to the Latino community and added “We will miss you Juan so much, but your energy stands with us now more than ever.”

Posted by Centro Hispano on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also voiced his condolences, saying “he cared deeply about our children and their future and was a tireless advocate on their behalf.”

López’s cause of death is unknown.

