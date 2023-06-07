Fools’ Flotilla tradition returns to Madison Yahara River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fools’ Flotilla, the floating parade tradition, will make its way down the Yahara River Sunday morning.

The River Alliance of Wisconsin is ready to welcome boaters, canoes, kayaks, or anything else that floats to join the event on June 11.

“The Yahara River is a wonderful urban river here in Madison,” River Alliance Executive Director Allison Werner said. “Fools’ Flotilla is a fun way to welcome people to visit the river and experience its value to our city. It has become on of the traditions that makes Madison, Madison.”

Costumes for people, pets, and boats are encouraged but not required. The parade will also include live music and is free for all ages.

Participants are asked to register to sign a safety agreement and receive email updates on river and weather conditions.

Online registration ends on June 9 and everyone who registers by the deadline will be entered to win a prize package sponsored by Fontana Sports and Siren Shrub. In-person registration for the event will also be available at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and the floating parade will start at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more about Fools’ Flotilla, visit their Facebook page.

