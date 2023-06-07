Gilda’s Club Madison brings back annual Community Art Show

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gilda’s Club Madison is hosting an opening reception for its annual Community Art Show on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The two week long free exhibit will feature artwork from cancer survivors, caregivers, family members and volunteers.

The non-profit organization Gilda’s Club provides free social and emotional support to people impacted by cancer. Throughout the year, the organization holds art classes for those impacted by cancer and now their work will be on display for the public to see.

“For some people, they don’t see themselves as artists and when they get a show like this it’s like no, you are an artist,” Program Director of Gilda’s Club Madison Kirsten Norslien said. “Self-perception is really important and it shifts how people see themselves.”

Art displayed is created by cancer survivors, members of their family, caregivers and volunteers at Gilda's Club Madison. (Mackenzie Davis)

Artwork on display comes in a variety of mediums from painting, drawing and photography to sculptures and 3-D art.

“Art and cancer. It kind of doesn’t seem like it would go together right? But it does because as people process their experiences, sometimes words don’t quite cut it,” Norslien said. “We might not have the word that we want to use to express how we’re feeling or maybe we don’t like writing or whatever it is. And there are so many ways that we process and the artistic process is such that it helps people to look at what’s happening and just sort of work through it and make sense of it a little bit more.”

The artwork will be on display from Wednesday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 21. This timeframe will also allow attendees of the annual Gilda’s Backyard BBQ fundraiser to enjoy the art on the evening of June 15. Access to view the art will be during Gilda’s Club Madison’s regular business hours:

- Mon, Wed, Th: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

-Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

- Fridays: Hours vary; Sat and Sun: Closed.

