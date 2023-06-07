Inmates across Wisconsin receive college diplomas

Serving time in a Wisconsin correctional facility didn’t get in the way of several inmates obtaining their diplomas.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students serving time in a Wisconsin correctional facility are paving the way for their future by earning their diplomas Wednesday.

Students from 12 Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities across the state recently graduated from three area technical colleges, and they were celebrated Wednesday morning. The federal Pell Grant-funded classes were offered at Madison, Milwaukee and Kettle Moraine technical colleges.

Delante Higgenbottom is currently at Fox Lake Correctional Facility and completed his Associates of Art degree through MATC Milwaukee.

Higgenbottom says it was his two children who motivated him to keep moving forward with the degree.

“Every time I told them I made honor roll, they seemed more excited and happy about it than I was, and that just made me go even harder the next semester. Usually it’s the kids trying to make the parents proud, but this time I was trying to make my kids proud,” Higgenbottom said.

Because students were honored at sites across Wisconsin, the graduation was held via live stream.

Honorary speakers included the Wisconsin DOC education director and deans from the technical colleges.

