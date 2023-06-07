Lifesaving tech helps Beaver Dam Police find missing child

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Police Department is going through recertification training for Project Lifesaver International which helped to bring a missing child home Monday night.

The program is designed for individuals who are prone to wandering. This is the city’s seventh year using the system.

Project Lifesaver has a bracelet, antenna and receiver. The receiver has an area where police can punch in the number of the bracelet to find the missing person.

Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson says the technology helps to narrow down where a person is, while traditional searches can take hours with people spread in different locations. The kid who was missing was wearing a Project Lifesaver bracelet.

“The child was missing 15 minutes before the parent called and then 11 minutes after receiving the call we received a strong signal actually right here in front of the Beaver Dam Police Department and knew that the child was within a quarter mile,” Lt. Johnson said.

Lieutenant of Detectives Erik Smedema mentions the bracelet does not use a GPS.

“This is radio frequencies which is kind of old school compared to new technology. However, it is reliable and gets the job done,” Lt. Smedema said.

Lt. Smedema says the battery on the bracelet must be changed every 60 days. This allows for officers to create a relationship with the individuals wearing the device.

“It’s a real positive experience with the people we have in this program. They get to know us,” Lt. Smedema said. “If they would happen to wander off it’s nice because they recognize the person there to help them.”

Those who tend to wander are eligible to receive a bracelet for free through the Beaver Dam Police Department.

The Project Lifesaver Fund is with the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation are taking donations to keep the program in the city. All donations to for Project Lifesaver would be matched by the Tom and Judy Heffron Family Fund, part of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation.

