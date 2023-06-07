Madison officials raise transgender flag over city for first time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in the city’s history, the transgender flag was raised over the City of Madison during a celebratory ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

In honor of pride month, celebrated in June, Madison’s first openly gay mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stood alongside alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, the city’s first openly trans elected official to celebrate the milestone.

“Raising the transgender pride flag signifies a profound commitment to inclusivity, acceptance, and the protection of the rights and dignity of our transgender and non-binary neighbors, children, friends, and family,” alder Dina Nina said.

She added that when she transitioned in 2007, it was hard to imagine a world where gender expansive individuals are represented positively.

“As I said and I will continue to say, representation not only matters, it literally saves lives. And today we raise the trans flag, recognizing the contributions that those of us who are part of the gender expansion community make to the City of Madison.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city has been blazing a trail for decades, adding that it created the first domestic partnership registry in 1990, affording rights to same sex couples, and became the first place in Wisconsin to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity, amending the equal opportunities ordinance.

“Today we recognize that the LGBTQ+ community is an important part of the diversity of the greater Madison community, and we will continue to lift up and celebrate our contributions to Madison’s economy, culture, neighborhoods, and our city overall,” she said.

The celebration comes just one day after city officials raised a flag over the City of Madison in honor of Juneteenth.

