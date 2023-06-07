Madison officials raise transgender flag over city for first time

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in the city’s history, the transgender flag was raised over the City of Madison during a celebratory ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

In honor of pride month, celebrated in June, Madison’s first openly gay mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stood alongside alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, the city’s first openly trans elected official to celebrate the milestone.

“Raising the transgender pride flag signifies a profound commitment to inclusivity, acceptance, and the protection of the rights and dignity of our transgender and non-binary neighbors, children, friends, and family,” alder Dina Nina said.

She added that when she transitioned in 2007, it was hard to imagine a world where gender expansive individuals are represented positively.

“As I said and I will continue to say, representation not only matters, it literally saves lives. And today we raise the trans flag, recognizing the contributions that those of us who are part of the gender expansion community make to the City of Madison.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city has been blazing a trail for decades, adding that it created the first domestic partnership registry in 1990, affording rights to same sex couples, and became the first place in Wisconsin to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity, amending the equal opportunities ordinance.

“Today we recognize that the LGBTQ+ community is an important part of the diversity of the greater Madison community, and we will continue to lift up and celebrate our contributions to Madison’s economy, culture, neighborhoods, and our city overall,” she said.

The celebration comes just one day after city officials raised a flag over the City of Madison in honor of Juneteenth.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Inmates across Wisconsin receive college diplomas
Wisconsin’s GOP-led Legislature to block meningitis vaccine requirement for students
gavel generic
Man convicted of participating in straw purchases of guns sentenced
This week's Pet of the Week is Brutus, who is considered a "gentle giant."
Pet of the Week: Meet Brutus!