Man convicted of participating in straw purchases of guns sentenced

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man convicted of participating in the “straw purchase” of guns was described by the judge during sentencing as being involved in “gun culture.”

The Western District Court of Wisconsin stated Wednesday that Isaiah Phillips will serve 60 days in jail, followed by three years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a false statement during the purchase of a firearm on March 14.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson explained the 60-day sentence was due to the 18-year-old Madison man’s non-compliance with pretrial supervision, saying he never had someone as defiant on pretrial supervision” as Phillips. The judge also described Phillips’ actions as irresponsible and his behaviors as both “self-destructive and dangerous to the community.”

Fitchburg law enforcement officials launched an investigation on June 2, 2022, into illegal purchases of firearms, also known as “straw purchasing,” involving Phillips and two other people. The other individuals were not identified in the release.

The release states an individual bought a Glock 19X on Feb. 7, 2021, in DeForest and said she was buying the firearm for herself, when she was actually buying the gun for Phillips. Phillips is under the age of 21 and cannot buy a handgun legally.

Then, in March of 2021, officials say the gun was stolen from Phillips. He asked the same woman who bought him the first gun to buy a second one for him. She bought the gun, a Glock 17, from the same store on March 22, 2021, and gave the gun to Phillips, again saying she was the actual purchaser of the gun.

Phillips was arrested on July 17, 2022, and had the Glock 17 with him.

