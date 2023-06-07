MPD: Suspect with air soft gun targeted people on the isthmus

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is trying to determine who was firing an air soft gun at people walking along the isthmus Monday night.

According to an MPD report, officers were told of multiple incidents that night. The first call came around 9:15 p.m., along King Street, near the Wilson Street intersection. There, a man told investigators he was hit in the head and shoulders by air soft pellets but was not hurt by them.

About an hour later, someone else called the police to say a person was targeting pedestrians with an air soft gun. This time, the incidents were reportedly occurring several blocks away, near the intersection of Wisconsin Ave. and W. Gilman St. The report did not indicate that anyone at that location had been hit.

No suspects have been found in connection with the incidents and officers have not received any reports of damage, MPD continued. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to report in online at p3tips.com.

