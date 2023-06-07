Nothing But Sunshine

Beautiful End To The Week
Plenty of sunshine.(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • Grab The Sunglasses & Sunscreen
  • Weekend Rain Chances
  • Watching Drought Conditions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Picture perfect weather has returned and will stick around through the end of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity levels. Air quality has improved, but wildfire danger has increased and should be taken into consideration for the remainder of the week. Our next disturbance arrives for the weekend with a good chance of much needed showers and storms. This system has been trending slower, which may allow for a late Saturday arrival and continue into Saturday night and Sunday. This system may stall out through early next week with spotty rain chances remaining.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clear and cool tonight with overnight lows into the middle 40s. Light northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Sunny skies on Thursday with highs into the middle 70s. A light northeaster wind continues of 5-10 mph. Clear and cool Thursday night with lows on either side of 50 degrees. More sunshine Friday with highs jumping back to around 80 degrees. Mostly clear Friday night with lows back to the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Increasing clouds Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms developing by the afternoon and evening. Highs around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms continue Saturday night with lows in the middle 50s. Additional storm activity is possible on Sunday with cooler temperatures. Highs dropping to the upper 60s. Lingering shower chances into early next week as the system slowly departs by the middle of the week and we see more sunshine and drier conditions.

