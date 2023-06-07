Overdose Aid Kits to be distributed throughout Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of kits to prevent drug overdose deaths will be distributed across Dane County, officials announced Tuesday.

Dane County is partnering with Safe Communities Madison-Dane County to put together 100 Overdose Aid Kits (OAK) and place them throughout the county. Each kit will include doses of Narcan, fentanyl test strips and resources for those looking for treatment and recovery options.

County Executive Joe Parisi explained that the boxes, created by Serve Rx, will be put in areas where data has indicated a higher prevalence of opioid-related deaths.

“By getting more resources out into the community and making them easier to access we can hopefully reduce the number of families who lose loved ones to the tragedy of drug poisoning,” Parisi said. “The harms caused by overdoses are far reaching, so it’s important we come at this from as many approaches as it takes to stop people from needlessly dying.”

Three vending machines with Narcan and resources will also be installed this summer at the Dane County Jail, Public Health Offices on East Washington Avenue, and a third location yet to be determined in downtown Madison.

Dane Co. officials also outlined other measures being taken to prevent opioid overdoses in the community.

A “Recovery Coach” program that connects someone who has experienced an overdose emergency with treatment resources has already been used in Dane County for years, but now an additional investment is being made. Parisi said Tuesday that money from the county’s “Harm Reduction Initiative” will support a pilot program to put recovery coaches into UnityPoint Health- Meriter Hospital’s emergency room this July.

Parisi said there will also be a pilot program in Madison Metropolitan School District this fall to teach evidence-based curricula aimed at prevention of overdoses, as well as a campaign launching late this summer aimed at opioid use prevention and recognizing an overdose.

The county added that an opioid specialist was recently hired in the Department of Emergency Management to help in prevention efforts.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.