Pet of the Week: Meet Brutus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many pets out there are still in need of a home, including Brutus, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Brutus is a seven-month-old mixed breed who currently lives at Underdog Pet Rescue in Madison. He is an affectionate and playful dog, and he is considered a “gentle giant.”

If Brutus sounds like the right fit for you, visit Brutus’ Petfinder page to learn more about him and the adoption process.

