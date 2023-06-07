Pet of the Week: Meet Brutus!

This week's Pet of the Week is Brutus, who is considered a "gentle giant."
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many pets out there are still in need of a home, including Brutus, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Brutus is a seven-month-old mixed breed who currently lives at Underdog Pet Rescue in Madison. He is an affectionate and playful dog, and he is considered a “gentle giant.”

If Brutus sounds like the right fit for you, visit Brutus’ Petfinder page to learn more about him and the adoption process.

