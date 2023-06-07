Regional weekend forecast

Watching some rain chances
A closer look at your weekend forecast.
A closer look at your weekend forecast.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As many kids are finishing up the school year this week if they haven’t done so already, here’s a closer look at what the weekend forecast is looking like. There will be some rain chances either Saturday or Sunday, depending on where you’re headed. However, the entire weekend doesn’t look like a washout at this point.

Southern Wisconsin

Locally we’re expecting highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on both Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature lots of sunshine with light westerly winds. Saturday will be partly sunny during the morning, with rain chances on the rise during the afternoon. Rain coverage looks to be scattered at this point, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well.

Sunday will be cooler, with the chance for a few lingering showers, mainly during the morning. Skies will clear to allow for more sunshine in the afternoon.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, especially for those closer to the lake. Winds will be out of the west-southwest up to 10 mph. Rain chances will likely enter early Saturday morning, with scattered showers through the day. An isolated thunderstorm could be possible in the afternoon.

Sunday should be mostly dry, but a stray shower in the morning can’t be ruled out. Rain-cooled air will allow for milder temperatures with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Friday will be mixed with clouds and sunshine with highs ranging from the mid-80s to the upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon, though better chances for rain will hold off until Saturday for most.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. However, most locations farther north of I-90 have much lower chances of seeing rain aside from a stray shower or two.

Sunday will be cooler with clouds clearing for sunshine.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures lead into the weekend on Friday.

Cloud cover will being to increase on Saturday but won’t hinder temperatures: highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. There’s a chance for some scattered showers, especially later in the day.

Rain looks more likely on Sunday for most, with temperatures significantly cooler. A good 10-15 degree drop will bring temperatures to the 70s and 60s.

