Semi-tractor trailer hauling potatoes catches fire on Columbia Co. highway

A semi-tractor trailer hauling potatoes caught on fire Wednesday on I-39/90/94.
A semi-tractor trailer hauling potatoes caught on fire Wednesday on I-39/90/94.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi fire on a Columbia Co. highway took the phrase “hot potato” to a different level Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Facebook post, a semi-tractor trailer transporting a load of potatoes caught fire around 9:55 a.m. along I-39/90/94 southbound near Lodi. Pictures provided by the agency show a thick plume of black smoke emitting from the truck.

Traffic could rive past the vehicle while lanes were closed for crews to extinguish the fire, take out the remaining potatoes and get the semi off the highway.

The scene was clear around 3 p.m. and no one was hurt, the State Patrol added. The post did not indicate what the cause of the fire was.

