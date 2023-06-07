Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old man last seen in Pardeeville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old man last seen Wednesday in the Village of Pardeeville.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stated David Horne left the area around noon in his vehicle, and the last time someone spoke to him on the phone was around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The alert said Horne had a recent traumatic brain injury.

The alert described him as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair. Horne was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes.

Officials say Horne was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Prizm with Wisconsin license plate number APU5459.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.