U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary visits Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary was in Madison Tuesday touring the Middleton S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Sec. Denis McDonough said he started his day at UW with a group of student veterans, highlighting the importance of veteran health.

While at the hospital, he met with facility leadership, frontline staff and union representatives. He discussed the expansion of benefits now available to veterans, their families and survivors through President Joe Biden’s PACT Act. He encouraged veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances to apply for a claim. With the expansion, approximately 66,000 exposure screenings in Wisconsin have been performed so far.

Because of the growth of veteran demand for health services, Sec. McDonough said officials have broke ground on a new Madison East VA clinic at 4904 E. Park Boulevard, near the American Center.

“We will offer a suite of services including primary care, women’s primary health care, physical and occupational therapies, blood draw labs, X-ray whole health, nutrition services, including a health teaching kitchen, of course mental health which is a critical priority for us, telehealth, podiatry and more services,” McDonough said.

Opening is expected for summer of 2024 and will allow easier access for veterans who live on the city’s east side.

