UTV rider hospitalized after colliding with pickup truck in Grant Co.

(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UTV rider was hospitalized after he collided with a pickup truck after collecting his mail in Grant County, according to the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1 p.m. on June 1 for the crash on County Highway A near Buckwheat Ridge Road, in the Township of Ellenboro.

Authorities determined a 61-year-old rural Lancaster man was facing westbound in the eastbound shoulder of the highway while getting his mail from the mailbox. He made a right hand turn across both lanes trying to pull into his driveway when a 63-year-old Bloomington man was driving westbound  down the road at the same time.

The sheriff’s office explained that the front driver’s side of the Bloomington man’s Toyota Tundra struck the passenger side of the UTV.

The UTV rider was thrown from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office stated. Officials took the man to a Madison hospital in a Med-Flight. The other driver was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office noted County Highway A was closed for about an hour while crews processed the scene and a landing zone was created for the Mid-Flight. It added that the Lancaster man was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

